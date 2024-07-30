Published 11:42 IST, July 30th 2024
'State Bar Councils Can't Charge More Than Rs 750 From Lawyers As Enrollment Fees,' SC Orders
SC has ruled that state bar councils cannot charge more than ₹750 for enrolling general category law graduates as lawyers and ₹125 for reserved category.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
