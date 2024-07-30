sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 11:42 IST, July 30th 2024

'State Bar Councils Can't Charge More Than Rs 750 From Lawyers As Enrollment Fees,' SC Orders

SC has ruled that state bar councils cannot charge more than ₹750 for enrolling general category law graduates as lawyers and ₹125 for reserved category.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court
Around 870 Convicts in 18 States and UTs Seek to File Appeals After Receiving Legal Aid: NALSA to SC | Image: (Getty Images)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:36 IST, July 30th 2024