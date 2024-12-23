Statue of B.R. Ambedkar Vandalised in Ahmedabad, Several Booked

Ahmedabad: A statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was vandalised in the early hours on Monday by several persons in Ahmedabad city, triggering a protest, police said.

Police registered an FIR while CCTV footages from nearby areas were being scanned to identify culprits.

"Some unidentified persons damaged the nose and spectacles on the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, located in front of Shri KK Shastri College in Khokhra locality of Ahmedabad city," said police inspector NK Rabari.

The incident occurred probably before 8 AM on Monday, he said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, etc.), and 298 (defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) among others.

Angry locals demonstrated near the statue and raised slogans demanding action against the vandals. The police assured them of action, Rabari said.

This incident occurred weeks after a glass-encased replica of the Constitution was damaged by an unidentified person in Parbhani city in neighbouring Maharashtra , leading to violence.