New Delhi: Police have recovered the car of Mallika Nadda, BJP president JP Nadda's wife, from Varanasi, weeks after it was stolen from Delhi’s Govindpuri area. Two people have been arrested for the theft, police said.

According to the police, the Fortuner car was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in Delhi on March 19.

Sources said the theft took place when the driver of the car was having dinner at his Govindpuri home after he had got the car serviced.

When police scanned the CCTV footage the car was spotted moving towards Gurugram.

The car bears a registration number of Himachal Pradesh.

Sources revealed that the thieves had come in Creta to steal the car.

During interrogation, the miscreant revealed that the car was stolen on demand with a motive to take the stolen car to Nagaland.