Published 14:30 IST, September 14th 2024
Stone Pelted at Vande Bharat, Windows Broken Days Before Its Launch
Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the Vande Bharat Express train during its trial run in Chhattisgarh, on Saturday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the Vande Bharat Express train during its trial run in Chhattisgarh, on Saturday | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:30 IST, September 14th 2024