Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Stones Pelted at 3 Vande Bharat Trains in Bengaluru in Single Day, Cases Filed

The first attack was reported at around 6.15am when the KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express crossed the Chikkabanavara railway station.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vande Bharat
Sources revealed that two of the three incidents were reported within the Bengaluru Railway Division (File photo of a Vande Bharat train) | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: Another incident of attacks on Vande Bharat trains was reported in Bengaluru as miscreants attacked three such trains, damaging the window panes, on Sunday. However, there were no reports of any injuries.

According to sources, no arrests have been made so far. Sources revealed that two of the three incidents were reported within the Bengaluru Railway Division of the South Western Railway Zone. 

3 Vande Bharat Trains Attacked in Single Day

The first attack was reported at around 6.15am when the KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express crossed the Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru Railway Division.

The second attack took place at around 3.20pm when the Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was on its return journey. Stones were pelted on coach C5 between Haveri and Harihar railway stations in Mysuru Division.

Whereas the third incident occurred on the Mysuru-MGR Central Vande Bharat at around 4.30 pm. Stones were pelted on C4 coach.

Cases Registered

Cases under Section 147 (Trespassing on railway track) and Section 153 (endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by willful act or omission) have been registered by the police.

According to reports, as many as 45 people were arrested between July to December last year for pelting stones on Vande Bharat trains. Nearly 70 percent of these were minors who launched the  attacks just for fun.
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

