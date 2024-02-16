Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Stones Pelted at Ex-MP Nilesh Rane's Car as Uddhav Thackeray and Rane Supporters Clash

An unidentified individual threw stones at former Lok Sabha BJP MP Nilesh Rane's car as he headed to a public event in Ratnagiri.

Digital Desk
Chiplun: An unidentified individual threw stones at former Lok Sabha MP Nilesh Rane's car as he headed to a public event at Chipun in Ratnagiri district on Friday, sparking a confrontation between his party's workers and those of the Shiv Sena (UBT).
The incident unfolded near Patpanhale College in Guhagar taluka in the afternoon, according to an official. Supporters of Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed, leading police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd, the Guhagar police official stated.
Allegedly, someone targeted former MP Rane's car as he made his way to the public meeting, the official mentioned. BJP supporters gathered at the scene, and clashes between both parties ensued, with stones being hurled, the official added. While several vehicles suffered damage during the altercation, the police are investigating reports of injuries, the official confirmed. 

An FIR is being prepared by the police, who are in the process of registering it, the official concluded. Nilesh Rane is the eldest son of Union Minister Narayan Rane and the brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

