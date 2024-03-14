×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

"Stop This Woman!": Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate

Heena Kausar Raad's Spider-Man biryani, tinted blue naturally, garners mixed reactions, accumulating 20.6M views in 3 days.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate | Image:Instagram: creamycreationsbyhkr
Biryani has a special place in the heart of all the foodies and they are very possessive about it. A video of pink biryani got viral a few weeks ago and left the biryani lovers distressed. But when they were recovering from it, Heena Kausar Raad presented them with her latest creation: Spider-Man biryani.

Following the viral trend of her pink Barbie biryani, Raad decided to infuse a superhero twist into the popular dish, this time tinting it blue and incorporating a thematic 'web' element.

Raad, whose Instagram profile identifies her as a bakery proprietor based in Mumbai, shared the captivating video showcasing her culinary endeavour.

In the clip, she presents a sizable vessel brimming with vibrant blue-hued biryani, accompanied by a young enthusiast dressed in a Spider-Man costume. Offering insights into her creation, Raad proudly reveals that the distinct colouring is achieved naturally using butterfly pea flower, eschewing artificial additives.

Heena posted the video with a caption that says, “Spider man biryani for our 7days basic to advance baking course students it’s our finale Note: food coloured by adding butterfly pea flower colour ‼️no artificial colour has been used here‼️
And can u guess jhalee kaisee baneee honge?”


The people in the comments didn’t look happy with the new avatar of their beloved biryani. One user wrote, "This woman needs to be stopped before I pass away by watching her reels."

Another one said, “Biryani me zaher milake khalo.”

The third user requested for justice and said, "I want justice for biryani."

People in the same voice raised their concern over the food.

A fourth one said, "When your innovation gets too repetitive, it loses its charm."

This viral video swiftly gains traction, accumulating over 20 million views within a mere three days of its posting. The overwhelming response prompts a deluge of diverse reactions from intrigued viewers, further fueling the ongoing discourse surrounding her unconventional culinary exploits.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Viral

Whatsapp logo