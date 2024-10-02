Published 12:52 IST, October 2nd 2024
Strangled, Body Dumped in Canal: How Flipkart Agent Was Murdered While Delivering Phone on COD
The attackers stuffed victims' body into the Flipkart delivery bag and dumped it into a nearby canal in a desperate attempt to hide their crime.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Strangled, Body Dumped in Canal: How Flipkart Agent Was Murdered While Delivering Phone on COD | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:50 IST, October 2nd 2024