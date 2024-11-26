Stray Bull Attacks 15 in UP's Jalalabad, Causes Stampede, Captured After 3-Hour Chase

Jalalabad: In a gory incident, a man sustained serious injuries after being hit by a bull on a busy road in Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The video of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media platform X.

In the video, the bull can be seen chasing the man and hitting him multiple times.

The visuals show the bull lifting the man before making him fall on the road. Before he could get back on his foots, the bull again strikes him on his hips to flung him on air and throws him on the road. The incident left the man seriously injured near his eye. The video shows the man struggling to get up after the attack as the bull ran away from the spot.

According to sources, the stray bull entered the Jalalabad town, causing a stampede and leaving 15 people injured.

It was learnt that the bull was finally caught by the Jalalabad Municipal Council after a three-hour chase.

After an hour of horror, the Jalalabad civic body laid a trap to capture the bovine. However, it managed to dodge the civic body's vehicle and escape. Finally, after a three-hour chase, the stray bull was caught.