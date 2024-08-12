Published 14:54 IST, August 12th 2024
Stray Dog Mauls Infant to Death in Jharkhand Village in Jharkhand Village
A stray dog mauled a six-month-old infant to death while her mother was in the washroom. The child succumbed to her injuries at a local health center.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Stray Dog Mauled Six-Month-Old Infant to Death in Jharkhand / Representational Image | Image: Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
14:54 IST, August 12th 2024