Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A 15-year-old was mauled by a neighbour's dog Pitbull in a locality of Ghaziabad on Tuesday afternoon. The boy is in a critical condition.

A purported video is going viral on the internet showcasing a boy identified as Altaf putting tremendous effort to save himself from the Pitbull's attack. The Pitbull ferociously charges on the boy and he is thrown on the street. The Pitbull continues to attack on boy while the latter is rolling on the floor.

Advertisement

Stray Dog attacks on a Young 15y/o Boy in Ghaziabad UP

pic.twitter.com/So9NNWVFIj — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 9, 2024

After few minutes, the boy finally manages to get up with help of holding his house's door. He enters his home, meanwhile, a man and a woman come running towards him to save him.

Advertisement

Few seconds later, a pack of stray dogs is seen running towards the Pitbull and attacking it saving the boy from the further attack.

The dog has been seized by the Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

A neighbour identified as Kamlesh Singh alleges that family was warned that keeping a dog of this type is not acceptable here.

So far, no complaint has been received in this matter.

Advertisement

The boy is now undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Centre last month directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pit bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of pet dog attacks.

Advertisement