×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the BJP candidate in Kerala's Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, Prof T N Sarasu, on Tuesday and assured her that strict action would be taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the cooperative banks in the southern state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate
Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the BJP candidate in Kerala's Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, Prof T N Sarasu, on Tuesday and assured her that strict action would be taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the cooperative banks in the southern state.

Party leaders said Modi, who called Professor Sarasu, inquired about her campaign progress in the Alathur seat.

Advertisement

The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and the candidature of Sarasu, a retired college principal, was announced on Sunday.

During her conversation with the prime minister over the phone, Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported from certain cooperative banks in Kerala and sought his intervention to punish the guilty.

Advertisement

Responding to this, Modi said, "I am happy that, as the candidate, you are taking the issue of the people and common man's problems. It is a good thing for any public servant. I am happy to hear that you are raising the issue." He said he had heard about it and had some details about it, agreeing with the candidate that "a lot of poor people have been affected." "Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice. One more thing Sarasu ji I would like to tell you and that is that I will take legal advice and whatever property the ED (Enforcement Directorate) will attach and the money are involved, the common man's money, I will see that each and every paisa should return to the person concerned.

"We will strictly do that. On behalf of me, you can promise them that whatever property is attached by ED, that money will be returned to the people, those who had invested in the bank," Modi said.

Advertisement

One of the major cooperative scams was reported by the ruling CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur district. The matter is currently being investigated by the ED, which has arrested a few individuals and interrogated local leaders of the CPI(M) in Thrissur district for their alleged involvement in it.

The central agency had also attached properties of a few persons allegedly involved in the scam.

Advertisement

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency includes seven assembly segments, with four located in Palakkad district and three in Thrissur district, respectively. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN

Musk offers self-driving

a few seconds ago
The Titanic door

Titanic Door Auctioned

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Issues Fresh Ord

2 minutes ago
The Gagan Shakti exercise is carried out every five years.

IAF Gagan Shakti Exercise

4 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun’s Paycheck

7 minutes ago
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Mumbai-Bound Kamyani Express

Kamayani Express Bomb

10 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

11 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Disha Back Together

12 minutes ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari Meets Bengal Guv

13 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay On BMCM

14 minutes ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Disappointed

15 minutes ago
PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Modi's policy on women

16 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

16 minutes ago
Sriram Raghavan

Sriram On Merry Christmas

19 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

WC Qualifier

19 minutes ago
A dog entered the pitch during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

IPL Dog Cruelty

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News Live

21 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo