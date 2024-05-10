Struggle for Ram Temple Can Inspire People Across the World: PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated why the world should take pride in the Hindu community’s longstanding struggle for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. During the interview, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of self-respect and honor in any civilization, noting that the Hindu community's unwavering commitment to their faith over 500 years exemplifies these values. He highlighted how generation after generation has fervently fought for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, showcasing a remarkable dedication to their beliefs.

Prime Minister Modi went on to explain that the struggle for the Ram Temple holds universal significance and has the potential to inspire people around the world.

Advertisement

He underscored the resilience and determination exhibited by the Hindu community throughout the centuries-long journey towards realizing their religious aspirations.

“Self-respect and honour have an important place in any civilisation. A community kept fighting for its faith for 500 years. Generation after generation fought for Ram Mandir. The struggle for the Ram Temple can inspire people across the world,” the former Gujarat Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

#PMModiAndArnab | "Self-respect and honour have an important place in any civilisation. A community kept fighting for its faith for 500 years. Generation after generation fought for Ram Mandir. The struggle for the Ram Temple can inspire people across the world": Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/rz6yHgOICw — Republic (@republic)

Our journey from Dev se desh, Ram se rashtra: PM Modi

He said that on January 22, he went to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, even in his speech that day he mentioned, “Our journey is from Dev se desh, Ram se rashtra (from deity to country, from Ram to nation).” Adding that the Ram Temple trustees invited even people who opposed the decision on building the Ram temple. While those who fought for the Babri Masjid accepted the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Congress rejected it, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said, “Iqbal Ansari, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case also joined the Ram temple's “Pran-Pratistha” event. Ansari even bought a miniature replica of Ram Temple to gift one of his aides. I thought if Iqbal Ansari is a true secular or Congress . After this incident, I felt that Ansari is a real secular person. He fought for his right throughout and as Supreme Court's judgement came he acccepted it. The country is watching Ansari as well as the Shahi parivaar and making their own evaluation.”

Advertisement

“The day the historic judgement came, I said this is an opportunity to bring people together. But it is unfortunate that some parties think their vote bank will drift because of Ram Temple visit,” expressed Prime Minister Modi.

During the most-awaited 100 minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) crossing 400 seats on June 4 and also spoke on a wide range of issues, including corruption, politics, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.