Published 19:38 IST, August 28th 2024
Student Suicides in India Surge by 4% Annually, Double the National Average, Reveals IC3 Report
Student suicides in India have surged by 4% annually, double the national average, with a dramatic rise over the past decade, according to a new report.
- 4 min read
