Published 23:49 IST, November 17th 2024
Students Hold Candlelight Vigil at Site of Pune Porsche Accident That Killed Two Techies
Hundreds of students on Sunday held a candlelight vigil at the spot in Pune where a speeding Porsche car driven allegedly by a drunk teenager killed two young IT professionals nearly six months ago.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Students Hold Candlelight Vigil at Site of Pune Porsche Accident That Killed Two Techies | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:49 IST, November 17th 2024