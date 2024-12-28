'Students' Safety Non-Negotiable': Tamil Nadu Governor Reviews Security at Anna University After Sexual Assault Incident

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday reviewed the security measures taken at Anna University in Chennai following the recent case of alleged sexual assault of a student inside the campus.

Governor Ravi addressed student concerns and assured them immediate and decisive actions will be taken to safeguard the university community.

"Following the deeply distressing incident of sexual assault reported within the campus of Anna University, Chennai, the Governor Chancellor visited the university today at 12.30 P.M to review the security measures, interact with the students, and ensure that immediate and decisive action is taken to safeguard our students," an official statement issued by Raj Bhawan read.

‘Students’ Safety Non-Negotiable’

"Governor has stated that the safety and well-being of our students are non-negotiable and has instructed the university administration to take immediate action on the safety and security issues raised by the students," the release stated.

Madras HC Forms SIT To Probe Incident

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Saturday formed an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged sexual assault case in Anna University as well as the FIR leak case.

HC Directs University To Provide Free Education To Victim

The court also directed Anna University to provide free education as well as boarding, lodging, and counseling facilities to the victim to continue her studies.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house here as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the sexual assault incident at Anna University.

Girl Assaulted In Anna University

The incident involved a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on December 23.

Police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the case.