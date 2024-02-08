Advertisement

While the whole of India eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, Ayodhya has been immersed in celebration in the lead up to the historic day. One such instance was witnessed at the Badi Chhawani area in the city with stunning light show around a huge idol of Lord Ram.

Light show at Badi Chhawani area. Image: ANI

Statues put on display. Image: ANI

Statues put on display. Image: ANI

Replica of Ram Temple. Image: ANI

Idols of other characters from Ramayana depicting events from the era of Lord Ram have also been put on display at the holy site.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: 'Amrit Mahotsav' event organised at the Badi Chhawani area ahead of Shir Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/lwO9C8gicN — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The Badi Chhawani area also boasts a mini replica of the Ram Temple and has been illuminated with warm lights.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, more than 11,000 guests will arrive in Ayodhya for the temple inauguration and special arrangements have been made for the invitees. Apart from 7,000 individuals, the guest list includes 4,000 seers from across the country.

The inauguration will take place in presence of PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with several prominent personalities from the world of politics, sports and cinema.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi has even started an 11-day ritual ahead of the consecration ceremony.

"As it is said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration," PM Modi said.

"Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the 'Yama-Niyams' suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today," he further said.