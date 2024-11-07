sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Stupid, Insult to Sikhs, Their Gurus': Sri Sri Slams Those Behind Temple Attack In Canada

Published 18:08 IST, November 7th 2024

'Stupid, Insult to Sikhs, Their Gurus': Sri Sri Slams Those Behind Temple Attack In Canada

Slamming those behind the act, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that these people are so stupid that they are not just insulting the Hindus but also the Sikhs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:08 IST, November 7th 2024