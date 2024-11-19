sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:26 IST, November 19th 2024

Sub-Collector Arrested in Odisha in Corruption Case

A sub-collector was arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday after disproportionate assets were allegedly found in his possession.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Representational
14:26 IST, November 19th 2024