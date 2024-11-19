Published 14:26 IST, November 19th 2024
Sub-Collector Arrested in Odisha in Corruption Case
A sub-collector was arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday after disproportionate assets were allegedly found in his possession.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A sub-collector was arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday after disproportionate assets were allegedly found in his possession | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:26 IST, November 19th 2024