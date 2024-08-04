sb.scorecardresearch
  • Subjecting Child to Corporal Punishment to Reform Him Can't be Part of Education: HC

Published 09:18 IST, August 4th 2024

Subjecting Child to Corporal Punishment to Reform Him Can't be Part of Education: HC

HC dismissed a teacher's petition to quash charges related to a student's suicide, saying that corporal punishment is incompatible with a child's right to life.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
HC: Corporal Punishment for Reforming Children Not Educational
HC: Corporal Punishment for Reforming Children Not Educational | Image: social media
