Suchana Seth —Bengaluru CEO Who Killed Her Son Was Among Top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics'

Bengaluru: The 39-year-old CEO of an AI startup in Bengaluru, Suchana Seth, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa. The founder of Mindful AI Lab was arrested from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district while attempting attempting to evade arrest. The body of the toddler was recovered from the bag she was carraying with her in a cab.

According to police reports, the motive behind the gruesome murder is yet to be ascertained. The initial probe, however, revealed that Seth cited an “estranged relationship” with her husband as a factor.

Who is Suchana Seth: 5 things

Suchana's Linkedin profile claims that she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at startups. She is the founder of The Mindful AI Lab, a technical consultancy which provides customised AI ethics advisory services. It offers to audit AI systems and data practices and co-create responsible AI roadmaps for startups at all stages of data maturity. She was featured among the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List in 2021 and has been a fellow (2017-18) and affiliate (2018-19) at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University. The Berkman Klein Centre's alum page claimed that she holds patents in text mining and natural language processing. “She is also passionate about closing the gender gap in data science, and leads data science workshops with organizations like Women Who Code,” it stated. Suchana's LinkedIn profile further adds that she served as Senior Analytics Consultant at Data Sciences Group, Innovation Labs and Research Fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

How Suchana Seth's gruesome act came to fore?

The incident related to killing of four-year-old came to spotlight after one of the employees of the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed bloodstains, according to an officer. Acting on the complaint of hotel authorities, the Goa Police and team from Calangute police station rushed to the spot.

“While reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had left the hotel without her son and was carrying a bag. During investigation, the hotel staff said the woman had asked the receptionist to arrange a cab to take her to Bengaluru. The hotel staff had advised her to take a flight instead, since a cab would be expensive, but the accused insisted on taking a cab,” said the investigator.



