Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Suchana Seth Case: 4-Year-Old Son Died of Shock, Asphyxia, Says Police in Chargesheet

: The Goa Police have filed a chargesheet in a court here against Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up, accused of killing her four-year-old son.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Suchana Seth Case: 4-Year-Old Son Died of Shock, Asphyxia, Says Police in Chargesheet
Suchana Seth Case: 4-Year-Old Son Died of Shock, Asphyxia, Says Police in Chargesheet | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Panaji: The Goa Police have filed a chargesheet in a court here against Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up, accused of killing her four-year-old son at an apartment in the coastal state, a senior official said.

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karnataka on January 7 while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

She left Goa on January 6 night after allegedly killing her child at an apartment in Candolim area of the state.

The Calangute police earlier this week filed a 642-page chargesheet against Seth in the Goa Children's Court, the official said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet mentioned that the child died as a result of shock and respiratory asphyxia caused by strangulation. Seth has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of office) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, according to the chargesheet.

The Goa Police have named 59 witnesses in the case and also recorded the statement of the accused's husband, who has said that despite orders from a family court in Bengaluru, Seth did not allow him to meet their son.

The Goa Children's Court will hear the case on June 14, 2024, when charges would be framed against the accused, who is currently in judicial custody in the coastal state.

The police have also attached with the chargesheet a scribbled note written on a tissue paper using an eyeliner by the accused.

They have also attached the confirmation from handwriting experts who identified it as Seth's handwriting. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

