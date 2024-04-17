Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Ram Navami With Sand Art at Puri Beach | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri recipient Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday April 17, created a colourful sand sculpture of Bhagwan Shri Ram at the Puri Beach in Odisha. Pattnaik was accompanied by his team in drawing the sand sculptures.

Ram Navami is being celebrated across India on Wednesday. A large number of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Wednesday morning in a vibrant display of faith and celebration as this happens to be the first Ram Namavi after inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture of Lord Ram, on the occasion of #RamNavami

The sculpture carved by Sudarsan Pattnaik shows Bhagwan Ram resting. Ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Pattnaik had created a huge sand art which depicted a sculpture of Lord Ram and the Ram temple along with Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The pran pratishtha sand art- 23 ft high and 55 ft in width- bagged the world record of being the biggest sand art of Lord Ram in the world. He also made a world record on Diwali as he carved out the biggest possible sand diya. On Diwali, Pattnaik had created a sand art of Lord Ram holding a lighted diya in his hands, adjacent to which was the diya.

Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread awareness through his sand sculpture. He created awareness sculptures for HIV/AIDS, saving the environment, plastic pollution, global warming, terrorism, etc.

