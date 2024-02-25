Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat’s first sea-link, Sudarshan Setu, on Sunday. Also known as the Signature Bridge, the sea link is 4.7 km long. This bridge holds the distinction of being the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, with a length of 2.32km.

A part of National Highway (NH) 51, the bridge runs along Gujarat’s Saurashtra coast. The Sudarshan Setu will provide connectivity to mainland Gujarat to the island of Bet Dwarka, in the Gulf of Kutch.

The Signature Bridge will link the town of Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district and the island of Bet Dwarka in the Gulf of Kutch.

Rs 980-crore bridge

Built at a cost of Rs 980 crore, the bridge comprises a 2,320 m-long bridge section (including a 900 m long cable-stayed section), and a total of 2,452 m of approaches, on either side. The bridge is supported by 32 piers, including two 22 m high towers, which rise some 18 m above the sea surface. Apart from a 27 m wide carriageway, the Setu also has walkways on either side to enhance passenger convenience. The pillars erected on the sea-link are decorated with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna.

According to sources, these walkways also have solar panels which have a total capacity to generate 1 MW of electricity.

Road Connectivity a big boost for Bet Dwarka

Bet Dwarka spans over 36 sq km area. It is the second largest island off Gujarat coast, after Diu. A part of Okha municipality, Bet Dwarka has a population of around 10,000, with most of them being Muslims. Currently, the only mode of transport connecting Bet Dwarka and mainland Gujarat is a ferry boat service and with the inauguration of the sea-link, people will have an all-weather road connectivity to the island. Enhancing commuters' experience, this bridge will significantly reduce the travel time of devotees traveling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. This iconic bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka.