Published 19:00 IST, August 8th 2024
Sukesh Chandrasekhar Offers Rs 15 Crore, Construction of 300 Houses For Wayanad Landslide Relief
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in Mandoli jail, expressed his deep distress over the situation in Kerala & his desire to support those affected.
Kerala govt sets up cell to address queries on donations to CMDRF for Wayanad landslides | Image: PTI
