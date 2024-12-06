Sukhbir Badal Continue Services as 'Sewadar' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib

Rupnagar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal continued his services (seva) as a ‘sewadar’ at the Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib of Rupnagar district on Friday morning.

Visuals showed the former deputy Chief Ministe, a Z+ protectee surrounded by security officials. Dressed in blue ‘sewadar’ uniform, Badal sat at the entrance of the gurdwara with a spear in one hand.

This comes two days after an assassination attempt was made at him at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. Badal resumed his services on Thursday as he performed ‘seva’ at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib amid high security.

The Akali Dal leader is undergoing religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht, the temporal body of Sikhs, for “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government and his party in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Apart from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Akal Takht has asked Badal to perform the service of ‘sewadar’ at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, and Darbar Sahib in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday, has been sent to three-day police custody by an Amritsar court, police said.

DSP Rashpal Singh said that Chaura was presented before the court on Thursday and after hearing the arguments of both side, the court gave him three days of remand.

Chaura, attempted to shoot Badal while he was performing ‘seva’.

However, Badal was unharmed, and the attacker was quickly overpowered and arrested.Police sources revealed that Narain Singh Chaura is a hardcore Pakistan returned terrorist and former head of Akal Federation and had authored books on guerrilla warfare and other seditious materials.”