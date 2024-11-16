Published 17:12 IST, November 16th 2024
Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal President Amid Religious Misconduct Allegations
After Sukhbir Singh Badal failed to get any temporary relief from the Akal Takht, the SAD announced on October 24 that it would not contest the bypolls.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sukhbir Singh Badal | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:12 IST, November 16th 2024