sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Poland | #JusticeforAbhaya | Bharat Bandh | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'No One Can Throttle My Voice,' TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Exclusive With Arnab

Published 23:03 IST, August 21st 2024

'No One Can Throttle My Voice,' TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Exclusive With Arnab

Speaking to Republic TV, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy asked that if a doctor is not safe in a government hospital, where will they be?

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy expresses his concern on the Kolkata rape-murder case | Image: Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:03 IST, August 21st 2024