Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Man Stabbed to Death in Full Public View in Delhi's Sultanpuri, 3 Arrested, 2 Absconding

Sultanpuri murder case: The deceased has been identified as Azad. He had received multiple stab injuries due to which he died on the spot, they added.

Digital Desk
Sultanpuri murder
The accused were in an inebriated state when they killed the man, the police said. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Sultanpuri area in Outer Delhi. Police said the youth was allegedly stabbed to death by five people in full public view in a narrow lane.

The deceased has been identified as Azad. He had received multiple stab injuries due to which he died on the spot, they added.

The accused were in an inebriated state when they killed the man, the police said. According to a police officer, Azad had an argument with the five men after they pushed his motorcycle.

"The attackers, who were in drunk condition, pulled down Azad's parked motorcycle on the ground. When Azad objected to it, they attacked him with knife and stones," an officer said. A CCTV video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media where the accused could be seen attacking Azad, causing panic among the passersby who started running away in fear. The officer said three among the five accused were held in the wee hours of Tuesday and teams have been formed to nab the remaining two.

Investigation is underway in the murder case that was registered following the incident. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

