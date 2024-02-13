The accused were in an inebriated state when they killed the man, the police said. | Image: Unsplash / Representative

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Sultanpuri area in Outer Delhi. Police said the youth was allegedly stabbed to death by five people in full public view in a narrow lane.

The deceased has been identified as Azad. He had received multiple stab injuries due to which he died on the spot, they added.

Advertisement

The accused were in an inebriated state when they killed the man, the police said. According to a police officer, Azad had an argument with the five men after they pushed his motorcycle.

"The attackers, who were in drunk condition, pulled down Azad's parked motorcycle on the ground. When Azad objected to it, they attacked him with knife and stones," an officer said. A CCTV video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media where the accused could be seen attacking Azad, causing panic among the passersby who started running away in fear. The officer said three among the five accused were held in the wee hours of Tuesday and teams have been formed to nab the remaining two.

Advertisement

Investigation is underway in the murder case that was registered following the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

