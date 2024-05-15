Advertisement

Summer Vacation 2024: For the students of Uttar Pradesh, there is good news. The schools under the Basic Education Council have announced their summer vacation. This year, the summer break will start on May 18 and end on June 18. This year, the schools will be closed for 32 days. Government schools will begin their summer break on May 20 for primary and upper primary students.

UP Schools Summer Vacation

This time around, the summer vacation will begin earlier than usual, which makes it unique. As the summer break in schools usually begins on May 20, this year the breaks will begin on May 18 because May 19 is a Sunday. Due to Sunday, June 16, and Eid ul-Zuha, or Bakrid, on June 17, schools will reopen on June 18.

Summer Vacations In Aligarh Schools

Aligarh Council Schools will begin their summer break on May 20. Council schools will be closed for summer break from May 20 to June 15. Teachers are required by departmental officials to assign homework to their students. To enable the students to do their schoolwork while at home, class teachers have been directed to assign homework to every student before to the commencement of the holidays. When the school begins, this ought to be looked into.

The Lucknow University and its associated colleges have released the summer holiday schedule, which includes a break from June 3rd to July 14th. According to the report, all university exams will be administered during this time in accordance with the previously published timetable. The college principal will be in charge of overseeing the safe administration of the university's exams and other tasks. According to university policies, professors who stay on duty for the admissions and test process will receive compensatory leave. The principals of the associated colleges of Hardoi and Lakhimpur Kheri have also received information about this from the university, which has also provided notice to Lucknow, Sitapur, and Rae Bareli.