School Holidays: All Delhi government and government-aided schools have released their summer holiday schedules for 2024. Most of the northern regions of India, including Delhi NCR, are experiencing heat waves right now. Under such circumstances, most states have adjusted school schedules and begun summer vacation in order to protect the health of school children.

Summer Holidays Date

In Delhi, the order to close schools has only been given to government-run and subsidized institutions. It is clear from this that students attending private schools would have to wait until summer break. According to the academic calendar published by the Delhi Education Directorate, all government and government-aided schools will be closed for summer vacation from May 11 to June 30. Private schools will, however, declare their summer break on different dates.

Schools Closed In Delhi

Summer vacations have not yet been announced for private schools in Delhi. All private schools in Delhi are expected to publish summer vacation dates between May 15 and May 21, 2024. Delhi's private school students would have to wait for their school to send them a holiday notice. By next week, all schools are expected to declare holidays due to the current weather.

Summer Vacation: Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad Schools

Summer break is also anticipated by students in NCR schools that are close to Delhi. After May 15, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are also permitted to close at any time. The Haryana government has ordered that schools in Gurugram and Faridabad be closed throughout the summer, while the UP government has announced summer holiday in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.