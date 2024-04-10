Advertisement

Haryana: A video of young weightlifter Arshia Goswami demonstrating her amazing lifting skills went viral on social media and instantly made her an overnight sensation. This past weekend, the nine-year-old weightlifter from Panchkula, Haryana, accomplished an incredible 75 kg deadlift that stunned and motivated others on social media.

On February 29, Goswami uploaded a video of herself doing a big deadlift at a gym to her Instagram account. However, since being uploaded on April 7, it has been getting popular on X, formerly Twitter. People who saw the video remarked that it was "unbelievable". The post's caption states, "A 75 kg (165 lbs) deadlift by Arshia Goswami".

The video was uploaded to the internet and has since gained over 2 million views, garnering appreciation from both fitness experts and enthusiasts. Arshia is incredibly strong for her age, able to pull weights far heavier than her own bodyweight. Her amazing talent left social media users in complete awe. "Whoa, whoa, whoa," one user commented. Another user said, “We have a new superstar to win gold for India in the making.”

Videos on Goswami's Instagram profile demonstrate her continuous dedication to weightlifting and focus. According to the India Book of Records, Arshia first came to notice in 2021 when she broke the record for the youngest deadlifter. At the age of six, she achieved a remarkable feat of lifting 45 kg, earning her a spot in the record book.