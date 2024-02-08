Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Supertech's RK Arora seeks bail citing 'urgent medical assistance,' 10-kg weight loss

Supertech Chairman RK Arora and his aides are accused of defrauding at least 670 home buyers of Rs 164 crore and were arrested in June last year by ED.

Digital Desk
RK Arora
RK Arora. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Supertech Group's Chairman RK Arora, on Wednesday, moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail for three months in a money laundering case on medical grounds. In his plea, Arora claimed to be suffering from various ailments. He also claimed to have lost around 10 kg since his arrest and required “urgent medical assistance.”

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala has adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 12. Arora and his aides are accused of defrauding at least 670 home buyers of Rs 164 crore.

Advertisement

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 27 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe agency is investigating 26 FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Supertech Ltd and its group companies for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust and forgery. 

According to ED's charge sheet, the accused persons hatched a "criminal conspiracy" to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective home buyers in advance against flats booked in their real estate projects.

Advertisement

"The company did not adhere to the agreed obligation of providing possession of the flats in time and "defrauded" the general public," ED said. 

The ED claimed its probe revealed the funds were collected by Supertech Limited and other group companies from home buyers.

Advertisement

“The company also took project-specific term loans from banks and financial institutions for the purpose of construction of housing projects,” the probe agency further said. 

ED also said that the said funds were "misappropriated and diverted" for buying land in the name of other group companies which were pledged as collateral to borrow funds from banks and financial institutions. 

Advertisement

“The Supertech group also defaulted on payment to banks and financial institutions, in the process rendering around Rs 1,500 crore of such loans non-performing assets,” according to the ED. 

Supertech Ltd, which was formed in 1988, has so far delivered around 80,000 apartments, mainly in the Delhi-NCR region. The company is currently developing around 25 projects across NCR. It is yet to give possession to more than 20,000 buyers.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 43 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement