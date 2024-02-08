Advertisement

New Delhi: Supertech Group's Chairman RK Arora, on Wednesday, moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail for three months in a money laundering case on medical grounds. In his plea, Arora claimed to be suffering from various ailments. He also claimed to have lost around 10 kg since his arrest and required “urgent medical assistance.”

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala has adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 12. Arora and his aides are accused of defrauding at least 670 home buyers of Rs 164 crore.

Advertisement

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 27 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe agency is investigating 26 FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Supertech Ltd and its group companies for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust and forgery.

According to ED's charge sheet, the accused persons hatched a "criminal conspiracy" to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective home buyers in advance against flats booked in their real estate projects.

Advertisement

"The company did not adhere to the agreed obligation of providing possession of the flats in time and "defrauded" the general public," ED said.

The ED claimed its probe revealed the funds were collected by Supertech Limited and other group companies from home buyers.

Advertisement

“The company also took project-specific term loans from banks and financial institutions for the purpose of construction of housing projects,” the probe agency further said.

ED also said that the said funds were "misappropriated and diverted" for buying land in the name of other group companies which were pledged as collateral to borrow funds from banks and financial institutions.

Advertisement

“The Supertech group also defaulted on payment to banks and financial institutions, in the process rendering around Rs 1,500 crore of such loans non-performing assets,” according to the ED.

Supertech Ltd, which was formed in 1988, has so far delivered around 80,000 apartments, mainly in the Delhi-NCR region. The company is currently developing around 25 projects across NCR. It is yet to give possession to more than 20,000 buyers.

Advertisement