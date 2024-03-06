×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Supreme Court Bans Tiger Safari in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park

The Supreme Court ordered a ban on Tiger Safari at the Jim Corbett National Park, while observing the need for wildlife conservation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jim Corbett National Park
Supreme Court bans Tiger Safari at Jim Corbett National Park | Image:Shutterstock/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tiger Safari Banned: In a judgment highlighting wildlife conservation, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a ban on Tiger Safari at the Jim Corbett National Park, while observing the need for wildlife conservation. A ban by the top court has been imposed on Tiger Safari in core areas of the national park located in Uttarakhand.

Not only this, the Apex Court came down heavily on former Uttarakhand forest minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat and ex-divisional forest officer Kishan Chand for allowing illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett tiger reserve.

Advertisement

SC directs CBI to file status report

As per news agency PTI, a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai said, this is a case where bureaucrats and politicians have thrown public trust doctrine in the waste bin. 

Advertisement

The apex court directed the CBI, which is already probing the case, to file its status report in the matter within three months.

"They (Rawat and Chand) have in blatant disregard of the law and for commercial purposes indulged in mass felling of trees to construct buildings in the pretext of promotion of tourism," the bench said.

Advertisement

The top court said it was amazed at the audacity of Rawat and Chand in giving statutory provisions a total go by.

It also formed a committee to look into whether tiger safaris can be permitted in buffer or fringe areas of national parks in the country.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided the residences of Rawat and Chand in connection with illegal construction in the tiger reserve.
 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World13 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo