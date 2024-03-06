Advertisement

Tiger Safari Banned: In a judgment highlighting wildlife conservation, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a ban on Tiger Safari at the Jim Corbett National Park, while observing the need for wildlife conservation. A ban by the top court has been imposed on Tiger Safari in core areas of the national park located in Uttarakhand.

Not only this, the Apex Court came down heavily on former Uttarakhand forest minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat and ex-divisional forest officer Kishan Chand for allowing illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett tiger reserve.

SC directs CBI to file status report

As per news agency PTI, a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai said, this is a case where bureaucrats and politicians have thrown public trust doctrine in the waste bin.

The apex court directed the CBI, which is already probing the case, to file its status report in the matter within three months.

"They (Rawat and Chand) have in blatant disregard of the law and for commercial purposes indulged in mass felling of trees to construct buildings in the pretext of promotion of tourism," the bench said.

The top court said it was amazed at the audacity of Rawat and Chand in giving statutory provisions a total go by.

It also formed a committee to look into whether tiger safaris can be permitted in buffer or fringe areas of national parks in the country.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided the residences of Rawat and Chand in connection with illegal construction in the tiger reserve.

