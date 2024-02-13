Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has shown displeasure because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has built its office on land that was given to the Delhi High Court. The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, warned the lawyer representing the Delhi government that the Supreme Court won't allow anyone to break the law.

During a case about court buildings, the Supreme Court learned that the AAP's office was built on land that was supposed to be for the Delhi High Court. The bench, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was told by Amicus Curiae, non-partisan advisor to court, K Parameshwar that even though the Delhi High Court tried to take back the land, they couldn't because the AAP had built their office there.

The Law Secretary of the Delhi government, Bharat Parashar, said that the AAP has had the land since 2016.

The Chief Justice was upset and told the lawyer representing the AAP-led Delhi government that the land should be given back to the High Court. He said nobody should break the law and asked why a political party was using the land that was meant for the High Court, which is supposed to serve the public. He asked why the land was given to the High Court if it's not being used for that purpose.

"No one can take law into their own hands ... How can a political party sit tight on that? Unencumbered possession must be given to the High Court. What will the High Court use it for? Only for the public and citizens. Why was the land then allotted to the High Court?" CJI said this in a statement.

The Court told the top officials of the Delhi government to meet with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court before the next court date to make sure that the encroachments are removed.

In a previous hearing, the Supreme Court had also criticised the Delhi government for not providing enough money for building courtrooms in the Delhi district judiciary. The Chief Justice had said that as of March 2021, approvals were given for three out of four projects, but the funds hadn't been given yet.

According to prior reports, as of December 5, there was a need for 118 courtrooms to accommodate all the judicial officers, or 114 courtrooms to accommodate the ones currently working. The Court said that it's unacceptable for the Delhi government to delay approving funds for building courtrooms and that there's no good reason for their slow actions towards the Delhi district judiciary.

