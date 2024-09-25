sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Supreme Court Criticizes High Court's "Highly Objectionable" Remarks in Murder Case

Published 23:52 IST, September 25th 2024

Supreme Court Criticizes High Court's "Highly Objectionable" Remarks in Murder Case

The trial court had convicted five accused for commission of offences, including that of murder while the other two were acquitted of all charges.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Highly objectionable: SC on Patna HC's observation about widow, 'make-up' articles
Highly objectionable: SC on Patna HC's observation about widow, 'make-up' articles | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:52 IST, September 25th 2024