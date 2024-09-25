Published 23:52 IST, September 25th 2024
Supreme Court Criticizes High Court's "Highly Objectionable" Remarks in Murder Case
The trial court had convicted five accused for commission of offences, including that of murder while the other two were acquitted of all charges.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Highly objectionable: SC on Patna HC's observation about widow, 'make-up' articles | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:52 IST, September 25th 2024