New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate their party office at Rouse Avenue by June 15, 2024.

The apex court on Feb 13 ordered the concerned authorities to mention the timeline for eviction of encroachment by AAP on a plot designated for expansion of the Rouse Avenue trial court complex.

In response, the AAP had said that such a decision would cause grave prejudice to it ahead of general elections and pleaded its willingness to move out as soon as alternative space is made available in the New Delhi municipal area.

In its verdict today, the Supreme Court said that the party should apply to the Center for Land for office.

It further said that given the impending general elections, it gives time to AAP till June 15 to vacate its political office located on a plot that was allotted to the Delhi High Court to expand the district judiciary.



