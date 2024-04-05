×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

'Not Correct': Supreme Court Halts Allahabad HC Order Scrapping UP Madrasa Law

The SC stated that the finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today
Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order scrapping UP madrasa law | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment striking down the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as 'unconstitutional' and 'violative of the principle of secularism'.  

The apex court stated that the finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others on the pleas against the high court order.  

"The object and purpose of Madarsa board is regulatory in nature and the Allahabad HC is not prima facie correct that establishment of board will breach secularism," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The top court said HC has misconstrued provisions of the 2004 act as it does not provide for religious instruction and the purpose and character of the statute is regulatory in nature.

For the unversed, the high court on March 22 declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism, and asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.

The high court had declared the law ultra vires on a writ petition filed by advocate Anshuman Singh Rathore.

The petitioner had challenged the constitutionality of the UP Madarsa Board as well as objected to the management of madarsa by the Minority Welfare Department, rather than the education department. 

 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

