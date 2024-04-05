Supreme Court Halts Allahabad High Court Order Scrapping UP Madrasa Law

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment striking down the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional. The apex court stated that the finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct. The SC has also issued notice on appeals challenging the High Court's March 22 order.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.