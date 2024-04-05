Updated April 5th, 2024 at 13:46 IST
Supreme Court Halts Allahabad High Court Order Scrapping UP Madrasa Law
The SC stated that the finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order scrapping UP madrasa law | Image:PTI/File
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment striking down the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional. The apex court stated that the finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct. The SC has also issued notice on appeals challenging the High Court's March 22 order.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 13:22 IST