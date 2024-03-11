Electoral Bonds Case: Key SC Hearing Today on SBI's Plea For More Time to Disclose Data | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today, March 11, will hear the State Bank of India's plea seeking extension of deadline till June 30 to share details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Bessides SBI pleạ, the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea seeking contempt action against SBI for allegedly “wilfully and deliberately" disobeying the SC’s deadline for submission of details.

The petition against SBI was filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on March 7 in the apex court.

A five-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud also comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra.

According to court timing, both the pleas are scheduled to be heard at 10.30 am today, Monday, March 11.

SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds

In a major ruling, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on February 15 delivered a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the Central government’s Electoral Bond scheme which allows for anonymous funding to political parties.

The apex court noted that electoral bonds are violative of the right to information (RTI) and Article 19(1)(a) and held that such a scheme has to be struck down for being ‘unconstitutional.'

Pronouncing the judgment, the Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra, pronounced that political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information about the funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices.