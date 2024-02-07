Advertisement

New Delhi: A Lucknow-based advocate has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Supreme Court for seeking to quash the August 7 notification that restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership in August 2023. For the unversed, RaGa’s membership was restored following the SC's order staying his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case relating to ‘Modi’ surname. Terming the petition 'frivolous', a bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta such petitions did not only waste the precious time of the court but also that of the entire Supreme Court registry.

“Every petition needs to go through multiple verification exercises in the court registry,” said the bench. It added that exemplary cost ought to be imposed on such petitions to deter litigants from misusing the avenue of public interest litigation (PIL).

Last year in August, the Supreme Court stayed Rahul's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

The top court had closed the contempt proceedings against Gandhi for wrongly attributing to it his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale case, with a warning to be more careful in future after the senior Congress leader tendered an unconditional apology.

