Published 21:30 IST, November 22nd 2024

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on ASI Survey of Sealed Area

Supreme Court seeks response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee in Varanasi on a plea filed by the Hindu side for conducting an ASI survey of the sealed area

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
"Need to check the religious nature on August 15, 1947": SC's crucial observation in Gyanvapi case
Supreme Court seeks response from Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on ASI Survey | Image: PTI
