Published 21:30 IST, November 22nd 2024
Supreme Court Issues Notice to Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on ASI Survey of Sealed Area
Supreme Court seeks response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee in Varanasi on a plea filed by the Hindu side for conducting an ASI survey of the sealed area
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court seeks response from Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on ASI Survey | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:30 IST, November 22nd 2024