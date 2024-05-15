Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 15, ordered release of NewsClick Founder and Editor Prabir Purkayastha. The Supreme Court called the arrest of Purkayastha by Delhi Police and his remand under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 illegal.

Prabir Purkayastha to be released from custody, directed Supreme Court of India. The order was issued by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

According to the FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(This is a breaking copy)