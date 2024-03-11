×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Supreme Court Orders Stay on Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy’s Conviction in Corruption Case

The Supreme Court of India on Monday paused Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy’s conviction in a corruption case.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The Supreme Court of India on Monday paused Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy's conviction in a corruption case.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday paused Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy’s conviction in a corruption case. | Image:Facebook
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday paused the conviction of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy in a corruption case. The decision comes after the Madras High Court had sentenced Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi to three years of imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case last December, overturning a 2016 order of acquittal. The High Court's ruling on the Tamil Nadu minister also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the couple, prompting them to file appeals before the apex court. On January 12, the apex court had exempted them from surrendering in the matter.

Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Siddharth Lutra, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the couple in the Supreme Court proceedings on Monday. Ponmudi and his wife are also embroiled in a separate suo motu revision case initiated by the High Court, which is reviewing their acquittal in another case of disproportionate assets from June last year.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

