Published 14:11 IST, September 17th 2024
'Why Limit Women?': SC Pulls Up Mamata Government Over No Night Shift Notification
DY Chandrachud sharply pulled up the Mamata-led government over its notification advising state-run hospitals to avoid assigning night shifts to women doctors
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
DY Chandrachud sharply pulled up the Mamata-led government over its notification advising state-run hospitals to avoid assigning night shifts to women doctors | Image: Sutterstock/ X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:02 IST, September 17th 2024