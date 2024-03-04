Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:36 IST
You Abuse Rights to Freedom of Speech: Supreme Court Pulls Up Udhayanidhi For Sanatan Dharma Remarks
In a conference held in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for ‘eradication of Sanatan Dharma’ which sparked a nation-wide outrage.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India pulled up DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma on Monday, March 4. Slamming the Tamil Nadu minister for abusing rights to freedom of speech, the Supreme Court said that he must be aware of the consequences.
Udhayanidhi Stalin had approached the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRS registered against him in different states over his derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma. In a conference held in Tamil Nadu, Stalin had called for ‘eradication of Sanatan Dharma’.
Advertisement
Hearing the plea, the Supreme Court told Stalin that he is a minister and must be aware of the consequences. "You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," said the Supreme Court.
You Abuse Right to Freedom of Speech: SC to Stalin
Hearing the petition the Supreme Court said that Udhayanidhi Stalin has absued his right to freedom of speech and expression. "You abuse your rights under freedom of speech and expression and right to freedom of religion and then come to Supreme Court for protection under Article 32?" said the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court has adjourned Stalin's plea for hearing on March 15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
NSE surpasses 9 crore investor markBusiness News19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.