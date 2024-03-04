Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India pulled up DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma on Monday, March 4. Slamming the Tamil Nadu minister for abusing rights to freedom of speech, the Supreme Court said that he must be aware of the consequences.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had approached the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRS registered against him in different states over his derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma. In a conference held in Tamil Nadu, Stalin had called for ‘eradication of Sanatan Dharma’.

Advertisement

Hearing the plea, the Supreme Court told Stalin that he is a minister and must be aware of the consequences. "You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," said the Supreme Court.

You Abuse Right to Freedom of Speech: SC to Stalin

Hearing the petition the Supreme Court said that Udhayanidhi Stalin has absued his right to freedom of speech and expression. "You abuse your rights under freedom of speech and expression and right to freedom of religion and then come to Supreme Court for protection under Article 32?" said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has adjourned Stalin's plea for hearing on March 15.

Advertisement