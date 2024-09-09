sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:19 IST, September 9th 2024

‘Supreme Court Remarks Disheartening, Protests Will Not Die Down’: IMA Bengal

Indian Medical Association, Bengal said that protests in Kolkata will not stop as they are standing in full support with junior doctors protesting in Kolkata.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IMA Bengal expresses disappointment with observations made during SC hearing in rape-murder case of woman doctor in Kolkata
IMA Bengal expresses disappointment with observations made during SC hearing in rape-murder case of woman doctor in Kolkata | Image: PTI
