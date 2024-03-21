×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:13 IST

BREAKING: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Gaurav Bhatia, Calls For Action

The Supreme Court of India has sought report from the District Judge after senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia was manhandled at Greater Noida district court.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
BJP spokesperson and advocate Gaurav Bhatia | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has sought report from the District Judge after senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia was manhandled at Greater Noida district court. 

BJP spokesperson and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia was manhandled and his band was snatched in the Greater Noida District Court. Calling it a serious matter, the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 21, issued notice to President and Secretary of Bar Association. 

The Supreme Court has also directed the District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders and to submit a report on the incident. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:07 IST

