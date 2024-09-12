Published 14:51 IST, September 12th 2024
SC to Hear Plea Against NGT Order Restricting Number of People in Ganapati Idol Immersion Group
SC agreed to hear plea against NGT order restricting the number of persons to 30 who can be part of a 'dhol-tasha' involved in an idol immersion of Lord Ganesh
India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC agreed to hear plea against NGT order restricting the number of persons to 30 who can be part of a 'dhol-tasha' involved in an idol immersion of Lord Ganesh | Image: PTI
