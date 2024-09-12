sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:51 IST, September 12th 2024

SC to Hear Plea Against NGT Order Restricting Number of People in Ganapati Idol Immersion Group

SC agreed to hear plea against NGT order restricting the number of persons to 30 who can be part of a 'dhol-tasha' involved in an idol immersion of Lord Ganesh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ganesh festival in Mumbai
SC agreed to hear plea against NGT order restricting the number of persons to 30 who can be part of a 'dhol-tasha' involved in an idol immersion of Lord Ganesh | Image: PTI
