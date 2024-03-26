×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Supriya Shrinate Disrespected 'Chota Kashi' Mandi: Kangana Ranaut | WATCH

"People of Mandi are insulted by Supriya Srinate's comment. we are pained", said Kangana.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kangana Ranaut
A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image:Instagram
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut strongly criticized Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory social media comments against her,  lamenting that such behaviour has insulted Kashi, often referred to as 'Chota Kashi. "People of Mandi are insulted by Supriya Srinate's comment. we are pained.  I am an actress, every woman deserves dignity", said Kangana, while speaking to reporters.   She added, "I am going to meet Nadda ji today I have to follow along party instructions." 

Earlier Ranaut had lambasted Shrinate on X (formerly Twitter), saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity. "Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity," Ranaut tweeted.  

NCW Demands Action Against Shrinate And Ahir

Meanwhile, the NCW has written to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir for their derogatory comments against actress Kangana Ranaut Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has been removed from her Instagram handle. For the unversed, Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.

The NCW said its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir.

"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women. #RespectWomen," the NCW said in a post.
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

